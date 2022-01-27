Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

1/19/2022 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.

1/19/2022 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $8.00.

1/12/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 192,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

