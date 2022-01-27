Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.80 and a beta of 2.29. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

