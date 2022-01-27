Research Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

