Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

HALO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.