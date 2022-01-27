Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the year.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of HES stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.