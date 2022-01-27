Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.16 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

