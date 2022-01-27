ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $231.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.27. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

