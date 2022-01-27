ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

ResMed has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,985. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $264.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.