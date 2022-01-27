ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of RMD traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.89. 808,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

