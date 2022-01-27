ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $231.04

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $231.04, but opened at $224.99. ResMed shares last traded at $229.53, with a volume of 5,846 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
