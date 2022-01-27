ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $231.04

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $231.04, but opened at $224.99. ResMed shares last traded at $229.53, with a volume of 5,846 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

