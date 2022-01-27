Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.75. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$9.68 and a 52 week high of C$21.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.