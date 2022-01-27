Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE RFP opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,758 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

