Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $23,097,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 209,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,749,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

