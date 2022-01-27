Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $55.00 on Thursday, reaching $2,639.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,845.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,807.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

