Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 838,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 45,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 213,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 80,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 573,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

