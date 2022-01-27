Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,921. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

