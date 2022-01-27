Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.