Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 1,948 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.4% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $145.33. 97,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

