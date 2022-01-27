Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $199.43. 32,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,665. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

