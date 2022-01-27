Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

NYSE ACN traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.34. 59,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.40 and its 200-day moving average is $349.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.