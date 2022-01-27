Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PEP traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

