Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.