Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,870 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.32. 226,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

