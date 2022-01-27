Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,822 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 968,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.

