Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 3,977 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

