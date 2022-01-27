Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.19

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

