Reviewing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rafael and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rafael
|$3.97 million
|18.61
|-$24.54 million
|($7.89)
|-0.45
|Nam Tai Property
|$71.21 million
|4.62
|$15.69 million
|$1.03
|8.15
Profitability
This table compares Rafael and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rafael
|-3,864.53%
|-50.36%
|-45.95%
|Nam Tai Property
|32.50%
|18.60%
|7.03%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
42.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Rafael has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rafael and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rafael
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Nam Tai Property
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Nam Tai Property beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
