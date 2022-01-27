Reviewing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Natus Medical 3.59% 9.07% 6.55%

91.8% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Natus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 21.33 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Natus Medical $415.68 million 1.86 -$16.61 million $0.48 47.06

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Natus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natus Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

