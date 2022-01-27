Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -2.03, suggesting that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 166.20%. Predictive Oncology has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 394.68%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Predictive Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.25 million 42.42 -$25.88 million ($0.91) -0.89

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A Predictive Oncology -1,887.80% -30.71% -26.56%

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc. engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate. The Helomics segment includes clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of AI. The Skyline segment consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales, and its TumorGenesis subsidiary is included within corporate. The Soluble segment provides services using an automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens, using additives and excipients commonly included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. The company was founded by Lawrence W. Gadbaw, Peter L. Morawetz, and Jeffrey K. Drogue on April 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

