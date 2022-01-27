Reviewing Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) & Its Competitors

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Willis Towers Watson Public to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public’s peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 259 1083 1211 47 2.40

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 51.40%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion $996.00 million 12.61 Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors $8.73 billion $670.17 million 28.39

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 6.30% 19.97% 4.99%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public peers beat Willis Towers Watson Public on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

