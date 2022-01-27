Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RVLGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

