Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RVLGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,360. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.