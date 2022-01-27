Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $43.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $46.32. Revolve Group shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 4,490 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

