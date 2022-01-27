Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $43.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $46.32. Revolve Group shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 4,490 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
