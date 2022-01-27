Revomon Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $914,882.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.48 or 0.06654914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.08 or 1.00176225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00052092 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

