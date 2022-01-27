Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Up 1,827.3% in January

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 1,827.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 849.00 and a beta of 0.71. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

