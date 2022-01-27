RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.80

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.80 and last traded at $157.49, with a volume of 1035848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

