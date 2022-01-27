Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

