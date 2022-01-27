RioDeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103040 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.