Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $511,996.63

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $511,996.63 and $125.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001063 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,653,963 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.