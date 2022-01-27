Rivetz Market Capitalization Hits $166,657.58 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $166,657.58 and $1.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

