RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

