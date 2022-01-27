RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.22

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.22 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.56). RM shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.56), with a volume of 4,132 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £159.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.22.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

