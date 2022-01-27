Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.00. 1,628,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
