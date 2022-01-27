Robert W. Baird Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $324.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $12.04 on Thursday, hitting $319.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average of $344.59. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $238.55 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.