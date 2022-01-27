Robert W. Baird Trims Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price to $220.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

