Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,731,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923,629. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.62.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853 in the last 90 days.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.