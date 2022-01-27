Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.20

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 178660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Get Roblox alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,617 shares of company stock valued at $63,056,420.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.