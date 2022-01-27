Robust Token (RBT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,470.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.74 or 0.00051675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $646,018.98 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

