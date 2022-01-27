Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK)’s share price rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.06. Approximately 86,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 110,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$367.03 million and a PE ratio of -15.41.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

