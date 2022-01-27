Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,724 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Iron Mountain worth $32,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

