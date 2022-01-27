Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Badger Meter worth $39,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

